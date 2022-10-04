SpaceX ‘obviously’ pro-Ukraine, spent $80 million to support Kyiv amid war: Musk

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 11:11 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Elon Musk has drawn the ire of Ukrainians for suggesting that the country seek a negotiated solution to the invasion by Russia and cede Crimea for good.

Elon Musk: Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference.(AFP)
Bloomberg |

SpaceX’s out-of-pocket costs for providing Ukraine with Starlink dishes stands at around $80 million so far, Elon Musk said in a tweet late Monday, adding that the company is “obviously” pro-Ukraine as it defends itself against the Russian invasion.

The Tesla chief has drawn the ire of Ukrainians for suggesting that the country seek a negotiated solution to the invasion by Russia and cede Crimea for good.

Elon Musk and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky indulged in a squabble on Twitter after Musk asked Twitter users to weigh in on a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine. In a Twitter poll, Musk proposed UN-supervised elections in four occupied regions that Moscow last week moved to annex after what it called "referendums".

Topics
elon musk russia ukraine crisis
