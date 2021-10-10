Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Spain to evacuate more Afghan workers, families left behind
world news

Spain to evacuate more Afghan workers, families left behind

Spain’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that it is working with the foreign ministry on a new evacuation mission, stressing that the country “does not leave anyone behind.”
Spain's defense minister Maria Margarita Robles Fernandez did not elaborate in order to protect the evacuation mission. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)(AP)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 11:15 PM IST
AP | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Spain has started a new evacuation operation to extract more Afghans and their families left behind following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Spain’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that it is working with the foreign ministry on a new evacuation mission.

“An operation is underway to extract people who had worked for Spain in the coming hours or days,” Defense Minister Margarita Robles said. “Spain does not leave anyone behind.”

The minister would not elaborate in order to protect the mission, but Spanish news agency EFE reported that the plan was get out some 200 people via Pakistan.

Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister José Albares visited both Pakistan and Qatar last month to ask for their assistance in extracting more Afghan workers who had not been included in the first airlifts from Kabul.

Spain successfully evacuated some 2,200 people — Spaniards and Afghans — from Afghanistan in the frantic days following the Taliban takeover in August.

spain afghanistan taliban regime
