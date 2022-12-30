Spain to require Covid test for all passengers arriving from China
Covid In Spain: As well as the test, passengers will also need to prove that their Covid vaccinations are up to date by providing a digital certificate.
The Spanish government decided that passengers arriving from China will need to submit to a Covid test amid increasing concern about a renewed surge in the virus.
As well as the test, passengers will also need to prove that their Covid vaccinations are up to date by providing a digital certificate, Health Minister Carolina Darias said Friday at a news conference in Madrid.
Spain’s principal concern is the potential emergence of new Covid variants in China, Darias added.
