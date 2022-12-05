Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Are we alone in the universe?’: Work begins on most powerful radio telescope

‘Are we alone in the universe?’: Work begins on most powerful radio telescope

world news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 03:42 PM IST

Square Kilometre Array: Square Kilometre Array will also be used to investigate dark energy and why the universe is expanding.

Square Kilometre Array: An artist's impression of low-frequency stations forming the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) radio telescope.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Construction of the world’s largest radio astronomy observatory, the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), has begun in Australia after three decades in development. The intergovernmental effort has been hailed as one of the biggest scientific projects of this century. The project will enable scientists to look back to early in the history of the universe when the first stars and galaxies were formed.

Square Kilometre Array will also be used to investigate dark energy and why the universe is expanding and to potentially search for extraterrestrial life. The Murchison Radio-astronomy Observatory, which is run by CSIRO and is located in Murchison, Western Australia will be home to the SKA radio telescope.

Read more: Do what you want: Oxford English Dictionary's word of year 2022 is…

The project will initially involve two telescope arrays – one on Wajarri country in remote Western Australia, called SKA-Low, comprising 131,072 tree-like antennas.

Dr Sarah Pearce, SKA-Low’s director, said the observatory would “define the next fifty years for radio astronomy, charting the birth and death of galaxies, searching for new types of gravitational waves and expanding the boundaries of what we know about the universe”.

“The SKA telescopes will be sensitive enough to detect an airport radar on a planet circling a star tens of light years away, so may even answer the biggest question of all: are we alone in the universe?," she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP