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Sri Lanka appoints high powered probe on coal imports for power generation

Sri Lanka appoints high powered probe on coal imports for power generation

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 02:54 pm IST
PTI |
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Colombo, Sri Lanka on Friday appointed a high-powered Presidential Commission to probe a state-owned entity's coal imports for power generation going back to about two decades.

Sri Lanka appoints high powered probe on coal imports for power generation

The Commission appointed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will probe Lanka Coal Ltd from the time coal came to be imported for power generation going back decades until April 16, 2026, a release from the President's Office said.

The Lanka Coal Company Limited was established in 2008 to procure and supply coal for thermal power generation following a decision taken by the Cabinet of Ministers in 2006 and registered under the Companies Act, No 7 of 2007.

The Commission was appointed as per the provisions of Section 2 of the Special Presidential Commissions of Inquiry Act No 07 of 1978, as amended by the Special Presidential Commissions of Inquiry Act No 04 of 1978, the release said.

The Lanka Coal offices were sealed by the police for a few days last week before reopening.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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