Sri Lanka court bans ex-PM, allies from leaving country

The magistrate in the capital Colombo also asked police to investigate Monday's mob attacks on peaceful protesters, which led to retaliatory violence that claimed nine lives and caused widespread destruction.
Pro-government supporters hold Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's portrait while protesting outside the prime minister�s residence in Colombo.(AFP)
Published on May 12, 2022 02:08 PM IST
AFP |

A Sri Lankan court on Thursday banned former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, his politician son Namal and 15 allies from leaving the country over acts of violence against anti-government demonstrators.

