Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Rajapaksa cools off heels abroad, PM faces public anger

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE UPDATES: The political turmoil in Sri Lanka is far from over. Angry protests continue across the island nation, demanding the resignation of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is currently in Maldives and is reportedly heading to Singapore. Prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared emergency as the acting president in an attempt to restore peace in the economic crisis-hit country. The military and police force used tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The Lankan government had declared curfew till Thursday morning.