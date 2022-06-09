Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Sri Lanka president's brother, Basil Rajapaksa, resigns from parliament
world news

Sri Lanka president's brother, Basil Rajapaksa, resigns from parliament

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned as prime minister last month after prolonged protests against the economic crisis turned deadly.
Basil Rajapaksa(AFP file)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:35 PM IST
Reuters |

The brother of Sri Lanka's president and the country's former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa said on Thursday that he had resigned from parliament, the second from the influential family to step away from government amid a severe economic crisis.

"From today I will not be involved in any government activities but I cannot and will not step away from politics," Rajapaksa told reporters.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigned as prime minister last month after prolonged protests against the economic crisis turned deadly.

Mahinda remains a member of parliament. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP