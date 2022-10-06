Sri Lanka says Japan agrees to help in its credit reconciliation process

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 06, 2022 10:27 AM IST

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Japan has also agreed to co-chair the summit on negotiations with the creditor countries, Sri Lankan President said.

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: A Sri Lankan flag is waved in Colombo, Sri Lanka,(AP)
Reuters |

Japan has agreed to assist Sri Lanka in its credit reconciliation process, the South Asian island nation said on Thursday.

Japan has also agreed to co-chair the summit on negotiations with the creditor countries, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament, a statement from his media division said.

