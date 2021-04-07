Home / World News / Sri Lanka to ban 11 Islamic organisations including ISIS, Al Qaeda
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 10:46 PM IST
'Black Sunday' demonstration outside a church in Colombo on March 7, 2021, demanding speedy investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks that killed 279 people at three churches and hotels.(AFP)

Sri Lanka will ban 11 Islamic radical organisations, including the Islamic State (ISIS) and Al Qaeda, for their links to extremist activities, according to an official announcement on Wednesday.

A statement from Attorney-General Dappula de Livera’s office said that he had authorised to proscribe 9 local extremist groups alongside Al Qaeda and ISIS.

Officials said the proscription will come into force with a gazette to be issued soon.

In the immediate aftermath of the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide attacks that killed 270 people, including 11 Indians, Sri Lanka banned the local Jihadi group National Thowheeth Jamaath (NTJ) and two other groups.

A special probe panel appointed in 2019 by former president Maithripala Sirisena had recommended the banning of Muslim extremist organisations which advocate radicalism in the Buddhist majority country.

The report had also asked for the banning of an extremist Buddhist group, BBS or the Forces of Buddhist Power.

The panel said that BBS action had contributed to the radicalisation of Muslims.

The panel had found Sirisena and the then top security police brass culpable for failing to prevent the attacks despite having prior intelligence.

