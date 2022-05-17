Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sri Lankan Parliament defeats no-confidence motion tabled by Opposition against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa: Report
world news

Sri Lankan Parliament defeats no-confidence motion tabled by Opposition against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa: Report

With the motion, the Opposition sought to demonstrate how nationwide calls for President Rajapaksa’s resignation is reflected in the country’s legislature, the report said.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.(HT PHOTO/File)
Published on May 17, 2022 02:03 PM IST
PTI |

A no-confidence motion tabled by the Opposition against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was defeated in Parliament on Tuesday, media reports said.

The motion by Opposition Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP M A Sumanthiran to suspend Parliament’s standing orders in order to debate an expression of displeasure over President Rajapaksa was defeated with 119 MPs voting against it, the Economy Next newspaper reported.

Only 68 MPs voted in favour of the motion, it said.

With the motion, the Opposition sought to demonstrate how nationwide calls for President Rajapaksa’s resignation is reflected in the country’s legislature, the report said. 

