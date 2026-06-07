Sriram Krishnan, Trump's AI policy adviser, to step down from White House role

Sriram Krishnan, a top White House adviser on artificial intelligence, said he is stepping down from the post at the end of June.

Sriram Krishnan, Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence, listens prior to US President Donald Trump signing an executive order on AI in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. (REUTERS)

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Krishnan did not give any reason for quitting, but said he intends to help "tackle some of the large challenges facing America" related to AI.

"I'll be leaving my role at the White House at the end of this month. After a break I’ll be working on helping tackle some of the large challenges facing America on AI," Krishnan said in a social media post.

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🇺🇸🚀 SOME NEWS: I'll be leaving my role at the White House at the end of this month. After a break I’ll be working on helping tackle some of the large challenges facing America on AI (more on that later).



It is hard to express how big a privilege it has been to serve the… — Sriram Krishnan (@sriramk) June 6, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} Krishnan was part of US President Donald Trump's administration's efforts to create a national framework for regulating developments in AI. He was a key partner in the US government's AI action plan, including policy initiatives and international diplomacy. What led to the move and what's next {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krishnan was part of US President Donald Trump's administration's efforts to create a national framework for regulating developments in AI. He was a key partner in the US government's AI action plan, including policy initiatives and international diplomacy. What led to the move and what's next {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Krishnan's departure comes as US President Donald Trump is looking at the possibility of the government acquiring stakes in AI firms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krishnan's departure comes as US President Donald Trump is looking at the possibility of the government acquiring stakes in AI firms. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "There's something very interesting about it, where it almost becomes a partnership with the American public," Trump told reporters on Friday. He is expected to meet with AI executives likely next week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There's something very interesting about it, where it almost becomes a partnership with the American public," Trump told reporters on Friday. He is expected to meet with AI executives likely next week. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The US President also signed an executive order on Tuesday outlining a hands-off approach to cybersecurity threats raised by AI and called on developers to give the government voluntary access to AI models. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US President also signed an executive order on Tuesday outlining a hands-off approach to cybersecurity threats raised by AI and called on developers to give the government voluntary access to AI models. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier this year, the Pentagon blacklisted Anthropic after it refused to ‌allow the US military to use its models for domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons systems.

White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks said Krishnan will continue working with the White House as an outside adviser.

In May, Krishnan was part of the team that helped Google, Microsoft and xAI agree to give the US government early access to their AI models to assess the systems’ capabilities and improve their security before public release.

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White House spokesperson Kush Desai said Sriram has been a "critical asset for the White House and President Trump’s push to cement American dominance in technology and innovation."

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was among those who reacted to Krishnan's exit and thanked him for his service.

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