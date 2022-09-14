Stand on Ukraine 'unshakeable', EU chief says: ‘In it for the long haul..’
Russia-Ukraine War: "Russia's financial sector is on life-support", EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said, adding that nearly one thousand international companies have left the country.
Western sanctions on Russia are having a real impact and are there to stay, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, stressing that the European Union's solidarity with Ukraine would be "unshakeable."
With Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska the guest of honour as she delivered her annual state of the union speech, von der Leyen was set to unveil proposals to curb the energy price spike that has hit Europe in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Never before has this Parliament debated the State of our Union with war raging on European soil," von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, where many lawmakers and EU commissioners wore Ukraine's blue and yellow colours.
Read more: Ukraine's Zelensky visits newly-liberated Kharkiv city 5 days after recapture
"And I stand here with the conviction that with courage and solidarity, Putin will fail and Europe will prevail," von der Leyen said, adding: "Europe's solidarity with Ukraine will remain unshakeable."
Von der Leyen, whose proposals to help European households and companies will include skimming off windfall profits from energy companies and imposing cuts in electricity usage across the bloc, said the bloc would also help rebuild Ukraine.
While some in Europe, pointing at the huge spike in energy prices, have been arguing that the bloc's sanctions on Russia were hitting the West more, von der Leyen said that "the sanctions are here to stay" and that they were hurting Russia.
"Russia's financial sector is on life-support", she said, adding that nearly one thousand international companies have left the country. "The Russian military is taking chips from dishwashers and refrigerators to fix their military hardware, because they ran out of semiconductors. Russia's industry is in tatters."
At a time when Ukraine is working on securing territory it has reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive, von der Leyen said this was not the time for the bloc to soften its stance.
"This is the time for us to show resolve, not appeasement," she said. "We are in it for the long haul."
-
Ukraine's Zelensky visits newly-liberated Kharkiv city 5 days after recapture
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday visited the east Ukraine city of Izyum, the military said, one of the largest cities recently recaptured from Russia by Kyiv's army in a lightning counter-offensive. Ukraine has claimed sweeping successes in the northeastern Kharkiv region that borders Russia in recent days and also claims to have clawed back territory along a southern front near the Kherson region on the Black Sea.
-
King Charles III may distribute patronages among royal family
The late Queen Elizabeth II was patron of numerous good causes, as is her son King Charles III, but he will now look to redistribute them among the Royal Family. The queen, who will lie in state from Wednesday until her funeral Monday, was patron of 600 causes including the British Red Cross humanitarian group and the Royal Society science academy.
-
A beauty queen is at the centre of Taiwan, China's latest row
Taiwan accused China on Wednesday of pressuring organisers of a trade event in Malaysia to stop Taiwanese beauty queen Kao Man-jung from waving the island's flag on stag while other contestants were seen waving the flags of their respective countries. Taiwan said that miss Taiwan Kao Man-jung was photographed crying as other contestants in a beauty pageant appeared on stage. Beijing is deploying "vile actions", Taiwan said. Display of flag is one such instance.
-
Russia jabs EU on gas sales: ‘Not the only region that can buy…’
The Kremlin on Wednesday played down the impact of lost gas sales to Europe on Russia's economy and said there were plenty of other countries that wanted to buy Russia's energy resources. Read more: What global energy agency said on oil production, demand: 'For now, China… There are regions developing at a much faster pace ... they can compensate for the (reduced) demand for (Russian) gas in Europe," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state: The solemn tradition explained
Queen Elizabeth II will lie-in-state from Wednesday ahead of the monarch's funeral on Monday. Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully last Thursday. Since 1910, when King Edward VII lay-in-state in British parliament's Westminster Hall, all sovereigns have lain in state at the historical 900-year old hall. Previous monarchs to lie-in-state in Westminster Hall include: Edward VII (1910); George V, the grandfather of Queen Elizabeth II (1936); and her father, George VI (1952).
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics