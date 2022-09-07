Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Controversy over state funeral for assassinated Shinzo Abe in Japan: Explained

Controversy over state funeral for assassinated Shinzo Abe in Japan: Explained

world news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 12:28 PM IST

State Funeral For Assassinated Shinzo Abe: State funeral for Shinzo Abe is estimated to cost 1.7 billion yen, approximately $12 million.

State Funeral For Assassinated Shinzo Abe: People protest against former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral.(AP)
ByHT News Desk

The upcoming state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated on the campaign trail in July has snowballed into a major controversy in Japan threatening the position of Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Fumio Kishida is facing petitions, protests and court challenges to stop the September 27 memorial service for ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Although details of the ceremonies have not been released yet, it is believed that as many as 6,000 people could attend the state funeral in Tokyo, according to reports. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could attend the funeral while other possible guests include US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Barack Obama.

Why the controversy over the state funeral?

State funeral for Shinzo Abe is estimated to cost 1.7 billion yen, approximately $12 million. This has angered many in Japan who believe the state-funded celebration for Japan's heavily indebted government is unfair and the money could be spent elsewhere.

Before this, the state funeral held for former premier Shigeru Yoshida in 1967 cost around 18 million yen, about 70 million, reports said.

How is Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida responding to the controversy?

Fumio Kishida is attempting to assuage public concerns as the controversy undermines his proposed record defense spending increase but the support for the premier is at the lowest level since he assumed office in October.

At least four protests were organized against the funeral last month, including one outside parliament that attracted about 4,000 people, a Bloomberg report said. Online petitions signed by 280,000 people have also called for the funeral to be canceled, Japanese media reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
shinzo abe prime minister shinzo abe
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP