Storm Ida: New York governor declares state of emergency as flash floods hit streets

A state of emergency was declared in New York after flash floods inundated roads of the city, triggered by the heavy rains from the remnants of Storm Ida. "I am declaring a state of emergency to help New Yorkers affected by tonight's storm," New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted, after Ida, which slammed into the southern United States as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, caused tornadoes and flooding as it steamed north.

This emergency was declared hours after the weather department had issued a 'flash flood emergency for New York City. It was the first time that such a warning was issued for the city.

Nearly all New York City subway lines were suspended as water stormed inside the tunnels. According to local media reports, Central Park saw more than 3 inches of rain in one hour. Flight operations were also disrupted in the city.

At least five flash-flood emergencies were issued Wednesday evening by the National Weather Service, stretching from just west of Philadelphia through northern New Jersey.

Many people also took to social media to share photos and videos of the rainwater gushing over inside subway platforms and flooded streets.

In a Twitter message, the New York City mayor urged people to not go outside. "Please stay off the streets tonight and let our first responders and emergency services get their work done. If you're thinking of going outside, don't. Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don't drive into these heavy waters. Stay inside", Bill de Blasio said on Twitter.

(With agency inputs)

