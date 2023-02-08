Watch LIVE: US President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address 2023
Published on Feb 08, 2023 07:34 AM IST
State of the Union Address 2023: With the speech, the US president seeks to overcome pessimism in the country and navigate political divisions.
US President Joe Biden is delivering his State of the Union address to urge unity and ask Republicans to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation. With the speech, the US president seeks to overcome pessimism in the country and navigate political divisions.
The address comes amid major challenges that the US faces- at home and abroad- economic volatility, Ukraine war and increasing tensions with China.
