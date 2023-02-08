Home / World News / Joe Biden talks on US unemployment, gun violence, abortion and China: Highlights

Joe Biden talks on US unemployment, gun violence, abortion and China: Highlights

world news
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 09:22 AM IST

Joe Biden Address 2023 Highlights: The annual speech comes as the United States struggles with issues at home and abroad — economic uncertainty, Ukraine war, growing tensions with China.

Joe Biden Address 2023 Highlights: US President Joe Biden speaks during a State of the Union address.
Joe Biden Address 2023 Highlights: US President Joe Biden speaks during a State of the Union address.(Bloomberg)
ByMallika Soni
OPEN APP

State of the Union address 2023 LIVE updates: US President Joe Biden is delivering his State of the Union address calling on Republicans to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation. The annual speech comes as the United States struggles with issues at home and abroad — economic uncertainty, Ukraine war, growing tensions with China. 

The speech also comes ahead of Joe Biden's likely reelection bid. 

"The story of America is a story of progress and resilience," Joe Biden said highlighting his administration's record job creation and handling of the Covid pandemic. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 08, 2023 08:51 AM IST

    'We stood up to Putin's aggression', Joe Biden says

    Joe Biden continues by praising the Nato alliance, and the strength it has shown in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

    "Together, we did what America always does at our best. We led. We united Nato and built a global coalition. We stood against Putin’s aggression. We stood with the Ukrainian people."

  • Feb 08, 2023 08:44 AM IST

    Joe Biden targets Donald Trump: ‘Just one administration…’

    President Biden criticized the fiscal management of former President Donald Trump’s administration — saying that “nearly 25% of the entire national debt, a debt that took 200 years to accumulate, was added by just one administration alone – the last one.”

  • Feb 08, 2023 08:42 AM IST

    ‘We united NATO. We built a global coalition’: Joe Biden emphasizes US support for Ukraine

    US President Joe Biden emphasized the United States' support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion as the war approaches its one-year anniversary.

    “Together, we did what America always does at our best. We led. We united NATO. We built a global coalition. We stood against Putin’s aggression. We stood with the Ukrainian people. Tonight, we are once again joined by Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States. She represents not just her nation, but the courage of her people,” Joe Biden said. 

  • Feb 08, 2023 08:37 AM IST

    Joe Biden on discussions of policing in the US

    US President Joe Biden said discussions of policing differ along racial lines in America, admitting he's never had to have "the talk" – how to conduct oneself around police – that many Black and brown families have to have with their children.

    "If a police officer pulls you over, turn on your interior lights. Don’t reach for your license. Keep your hands on the steering wheel. Imagine having to worry like that every single time your kid got in a car," he said.

  • Feb 08, 2023 08:35 AM IST

    When Joe Biden quoted his wife first lady Jill Biden

    Quoting his wife Jill, a teacher, Joe Biden says: “Any nation that out-educates us will out-compete us.”

    "Let’s give public school teachers a raise," he says.

  • Feb 08, 2023 08:28 AM IST

    'We banned non-compete employment agreements', Joe Biden says 

    The Biden administration recently announced it would regulate non-compete clauses in employment agreements.

    "Thirty million workers had to sign non-compete agreements when they took a job" until now, Joe Biden says, adding, "So a cashier at a burger place can’t go across town and take the same job at another burger place to make a couple bucks more."

  • Feb 08, 2023 08:24 AM IST

    Thunderous applause for America's seniors. Courtesy: Joe Biden

    "Social Security and Medicare are a lifeline for millions of seniors," says Joe Biden triggering the biggest applause of the night, coming from lawmakers of both parties.

    "We have unanimity," Biden said with a chuckle as lawmakers rise for a standing ovation.

  • Feb 08, 2023 08:22 AM IST

    Here's what Joe Biden said regarding cutting the deficit

    President Joe Biden said, “In the last two years, my administration has cut the deficit by more than $1.7 trillion — the largest deficit reduction in American history.”

  • Feb 08, 2023 08:19 AM IST

    Joe Biden booed in the chamber

    Referencing Republican demands to link a debt-limit increase to spending cuts, Joe Biden noted that no president added more to the national debt than his predecessor, Donald Trump.

    Republicans responded with boos in the chamber. 

  • Feb 08, 2023 08:14 AM IST

    ‘Climate crisis is an existential threat’, Joe Biden says

    Joe Biden says Americans must face up to the reality of the dangers posed by climate change.

    "The climate crisis doesn't care if your state is red or blue," he says, in reference to Republican-controlled and Democrat-controlled states, adding, "It is an existential threat."

    He claims the country is "at last stepping up to the challenge" but "there's so much more to do".

  • Feb 08, 2023 08:10 AM IST

    Joe Biden on healthcare in America

    Joe Biden says that the US is giving Medicare. 

    "It will cut the federal deficit, saving tax payers hundreds of billions of dollars on the prescription drugs the government buys for Medicare," he says.

    “Make no mistake, if you try to do anything to raise the cost of prescription drugs, I will veto it,” he adds.

  • Feb 08, 2023 08:04 AM IST

    Joe Biden announces new standard requiring all construction material used in federal projects be made in America

    US President Joe Biden announced a new standard that would require all construction material used in federal infrastructure projects be made in America.

    "Lumber, glass, drywall, fiber optic cable. And on my watch, American roads, bridges, and American highways will be made with American products as well," Joe Biden said.

  • Feb 08, 2023 08:00 AM IST

    Democracy remains "unbroken" despite hardships in the past 2 years, Biden says

    Democracy remains "unbroken" despite hardships and challenges in the past two years, President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address.

    "Two years ago, democracy faced its greatest threat to the civil war, and today, though bruised, our democracy remains unbowed and unbroken," he said, referring to the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

  • Feb 08, 2023 07:58 AM IST

    'We used to be #1 in infrastructure', Joe Biden says

    "To maintain the strongest economy in the world, we also need the best infrastructure in the world," says Joe Biden, adding, "We used to be #1 in the world in infrastructure, then we fell to #13th. Now we’re coming back."

  • Feb 08, 2023 07:53 AM IST

    Joe Biden says about 12 million new jobs created in US 

    President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address that his administration has "created, with the help of many people in this room, 12 million new jobs — more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years.”

  • Feb 08, 2023 07:52 AM IST

    Can't build an economy from the top down, says Joe Biden

    US President Biden claims he ran for the job "to make sure the economy works for everyone so we can all feel pride in what we do".

    He says that means building an economy "from the bottom up and the middle out, not from the top down".

    "Because when the middle class does well, the poor have a ladder up and the wealthy still do very well," he says.

  • Feb 08, 2023 07:49 AM IST

    Joe Biden says, 'Covid no longer controls our lives'

    US President Biden says that the US has emerged stronger from the pandemic.

    "Two years ago, Covid had shut down our businesses, closed our schools, and robbed us of so much," he says.

    "Today, Covid no longer controls our lives."

  • Feb 08, 2023 07:45 AM IST

    Joe Biden touts US post-Covid economic recovery

    US President Joe Biden touts economic progress made under his administration.

    "We are the only country that has emerged from every crisis stronger than when we entered it," he says.

    "Two years ago, our economy was reeling. As I stand here tonight, we have created, with the help of many people in this room, 12 million new jobs, more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years."

  • Feb 08, 2023 07:44 AM IST

    Joe Biden begins address with thanks and praise

    US President Joe Biden kicks off his speech with shout outs to lawmakers of both parties. He says that he starting his speech by congratulating Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who is seated behind him. He also congratulates Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, who took over as House minority leader from Nancy Pelosi. J

    He also congratulates Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi, who he calls the "greatest speaker in the history of the House of Representatives".

  • Feb 08, 2023 07:41 AM IST

    Speaker McCarthy introduces President Biden

    Speaker McCarthy introduces US President Joe Biden.

  • Feb 08, 2023 07:35 AM IST

    Joe Biden arrives in the House chamber

    US President Joe Biden has entered the House chamber to applause.

    He's greeting lawmakers as he walks to the podium.

  • Feb 08, 2023 07:32 AM IST

    Members of the president's cabinet enter the House chamber

    Members of the president's cabinet enter the House chamber ahead of the speech. 

  • Feb 08, 2023 07:29 AM IST

    Jill Biden enters viewing box 

    US First Lady Jill Biden enters viewing box overlooking the chamber ahead of Joe Biden's speech.

  • Feb 08, 2023 07:28 AM IST

    Vice-President Kamala Harris enters the chamber

    Lawmakers can now be seen streaming into the chamber of Congress.

    Vice-President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have taken their places behind the president's podium.

  • Feb 08, 2023 07:24 AM IST

    Joe Biden arrives on Capitol Hill

    President Joe Biden arrives on Capitol Hill ahead of his second State of the Union speech.

  • Feb 08, 2023 07:17 AM IST

    Who are Joe Biden's guest for the State of the Union address?

    The ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Oksana Markarova, was invited by first lady Jill Biden. The White House called it a "recognition of sustained US support for Ukraine nearly a year after Russia launched its unprovoked attack."

    The White House has also invited Paul Pelosi, husband of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He was attacked by an intruder in their California home in October.

    Celebrities have also made the list with Bono, lead singer of Irish band U2, invited for his work to fight HIV/AIDS and poverty.

    The White House has also invited Brandon Tsay, who disarmed a gunman responsible for a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.

  • Feb 08, 2023 07:07 AM IST

    What is Joe Biden expected to say in the State of the Union address? 

    Joe Biden is expected to tout economic progress following the Covid-19 recession, draw sharp contrasts with the priorities of some Republican opponents and call for new taxes on billionaires and corporate stock buybacks that are unlikely to pass Congress.

  • Feb 08, 2023 07:02 AM IST

    What happens during the State of the Union address?

    The speech normally begins with the House Speaker - currently Kevin McCarthy, a Republican - presiding over the event. He will be accompanied by the vice president - Kamala Harris - who is also the president of the Senate.

  • Feb 08, 2023 06:56 AM IST

    Why the State of the Union address is important?

    It also gives him an opportunity to shore up support among Democrats, some of whom are concerned about his age and other issues. Joe Biden turned 80 in November and, if re-elected, would be 82 at the beginning of a second term.

  • Feb 08, 2023 06:48 AM IST

    Who attends the State of the Union address?

    Members of both Houses - the Senate and the House of Representatives - as well as members of the president's cabinet, senior military officials and Supreme Court justices attend the State of the Union address. 

  • Feb 08, 2023 06:43 AM IST

    What is the State of the Union address?

    The State of the Union is an annual message delivered by the US president to a joint session of the Congress. It is usually held near the beginning of each calendar year and focuses largely on the social, economic, financial and political situation within the country.

  • Feb 08, 2023 06:39 AM IST

    How many people are set to watch Joe Biden's address? Almost…

    The speech could deliver Joe Biden his largest television audience of the year. An estimated 38.2 million people watched the speech on US television last year, according to data provider Nielsen.

  • Feb 08, 2023 06:32 AM IST

    What about Joe Biden's reelection bid?

    Joe Biden is expected to use this speech to unofficially announce the start of his re-election campaign; the US votes in 2024.

  • Feb 08, 2023 06:23 AM IST

    When will Joe Biden's address begin

    United States president Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address, at around 9 pm EST, 7.30 am IST. 

  • Feb 08, 2023 06:10 AM IST

    What excerpts of the speech show

    “The people sent us a clear message. Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere,” Joe Biden is saying. “And that’s always been my vision for the country: to restore the soul of the nation, to rebuild the backbone of America — the middle class — to unite the country."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden

Crypto firms jointly pledge donating $9 million worth fund to Turkey, Syria

world news
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 11:08 PM IST

Binance, OKX, KuCoin, Bitfinex among others have taken up measures to donate and raise funds for the relief work after the series of deadly earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria.

Rescuers and residents search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)(AP)
Rescuers and residents search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)(AP)
BySnehashish Roy
Close Story

State of the Union: Biden takes on police, gun and political violence

world news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 10:54 PM IST

Joe Biden brought a focus in his most important speech of the year to the three forms of violence that have engulfed the US - violence caused by law enforcement agencies, violence caused due to the widespread possession and use of weapons, and violence caused by political extremism

US President Joe Biden (left) hands a copy of his speech to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California, before he delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, US, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden (left) hands a copy of his speech to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California, before he delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, US, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)
ByPrashant Jha
Close Story

Twitter down in Turkey as earthquake response criticism mounts

world news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 10:48 PM IST

The netblocks.org social media monitor showed Twitter becoming throttled and then completely blocked across all major cell phone providers.

The 7.8-magnitude tremor and its aftershocks killed at least 11,700 people in southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria.(AFP)
The 7.8-magnitude tremor and its aftershocks killed at least 11,700 people in southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria.(AFP)
AFP |
Close Story

WHO sending medics and supplies to Turkey and Syria earthquake zone

world news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 10:01 PM IST

The combined death toll in the two countries is currently more than 11,000 people. WHO officials have previously estimated that the toll may reach more than 20,000 deaths after the disaster.

A World Health Organization (WHO) employee prepares humanitarian relief boxes ahead of flights sponsored by the International Humanitarian City (IHC) to Turkey and Syria which were devastated by an earthquake, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.(REUTERS)
A World Health Organization (WHO) employee prepares humanitarian relief boxes ahead of flights sponsored by the International Humanitarian City (IHC) to Turkey and Syria which were devastated by an earthquake, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.(REUTERS)
Reuters |
Close Story

Syrian doctor says scale of injuries from quake more devastating than from war

world news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 09:47 PM IST

"This is a huge calamity. I lived through shelling and survived massacres. This is totally different, terrifying and horrific," said the 34 year old surgeon from Aleppo, who has worked round the clock since the earthquakes in a hospital in Bab al Hawa by Syria's border to Turkey.

This aerial view shows rescuers searching for survivors amidst the rubble of a collapsed building in the town of Harim in Syria's rebel-held noryhwestern Idlib province on the border with Turkey,(AFP)
This aerial view shows rescuers searching for survivors amidst the rubble of a collapsed building in the town of Harim in Syria's rebel-held noryhwestern Idlib province on the border with Turkey,(AFP)
Reuters |
Close Story

Turkish president acknowledges 'shortcomings' in quake response: Report

world news
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 09:30 PM IST

Turkey earthquake: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has already declared a 90-day emergency across ten provinces of the country, visited the earthquake epicentre Kahramanmaras and responded to the criticism faced by his government.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets people in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.(Reuters)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets people in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.(Reuters)
ByAryan Prakash
Close Story

State of the Union: Biden calls for bipartisanship, defends economic record and sticks to progressive agenda

world news
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 09:05 PM IST

Joe Biden lays the ground for his next presidential run as Republicans attack him for “woke fantasies”

US President Joe Biden (left) talks with defence secretary Lloyd Austin after the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden (left) talks with defence secretary Lloyd Austin after the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. (AFP)
ByPrashant Jha
Close Story

Syria seeks European Union help for earthquake relief

world news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 08:56 PM IST

The European Commission is "encouraging" EU member countries to respond to Syria's request for medical supplies and food, said commissioner Janez Lenarcic.

The European Union was swift to dispatch rescue teams to Turkey after the massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country on Monday close to the border with Syria.(AFP)
The European Union was swift to dispatch rescue teams to Turkey after the massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country on Monday close to the border with Syria.(AFP)
AFP |
Close Story

In State of Union address, Biden sends strong message to China

world news
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 08:17 PM IST

Joe Biden said that democracies were getting stronger and autocracies were weakening; the US was investing in industries of the future and in alliances; and bridges were forming between US partners in Atlantic and Pacific

US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. (AFP)
ByPrashant Jha
Close Story

Nearly 300,000 displaced by Syria earthquake: Report

world news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 07:54 PM IST

State news agency SANA quoted Hussein Makhlouf, minister of local administration and environment, as saying the state had also opened 180 shelters for displaced people.

Syrian White Helmet rescuers and residents recover a body from the rubble of a destroyed building in the village of Azmarin in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province.(AFP)
Syrian White Helmet rescuers and residents recover a body from the rubble of a destroyed building in the village of Azmarin in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province.(AFP)
Reuters |
Close Story

Beijing accuses US President Biden of ‘smearing’ China

world news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 07:02 PM IST

The US needs to view China in an objective and rational light, follow a positive and practical China policy, and work with China to bring China-US relations back to the track of sound and steady development, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said

US President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. (Getty Images via AFP)
US President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. (Getty Images via AFP)
BySutirtho Patranobis
Close Story

4 hospitalised after laptop battery catches fire on United Airlines flight

world news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 03:10 PM IST

"United Airlines Flight 2664 returned safely to San Diego International Airport around 7.30 am local time after a customer's battery pack ignited," airline spokesperson Charles Hobart said.

Fire crews evacuated all passengers and crew, and four people were taken to the hospital.(REUTERS)
Fire crews evacuated all passengers and crew, and four people were taken to the hospital.(REUTERS)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Close Story

Video: Rescue teams look for survivors, quake death toll cross 9000 mark

world news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 02:21 PM IST

Search teams from more than two dozen countries joined over 24,000 Turkish emergency personnel, and aid pledges poured in. Flags of all 30 member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) flew at half-mast on Tuesday at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels in honour of those who lost their lives.

Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night into Wednesday, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings downed in Turkey and Syria by a catastrophic earthquake.(AP)
Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night into Wednesday, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings downed in Turkey and Syria by a catastrophic earthquake.(AP)
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Close Story

Turkey, Syria earthquake: Deaths rise above 9,500, world's deadliest in 10 years

world news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 01:58 PM IST

Officials and medics said 6,957 people had died in Turkey and 2,547 in Syria, bringing the total to 9,504.

Policemen walk in front of a collapsed building in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night into Wednesday, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings downed in Turkey and Syria by a catastrophic earthquake. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)(AP)
Policemen walk in front of a collapsed building in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night into Wednesday, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings downed in Turkey and Syria by a catastrophic earthquake. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)(AP)
AFP |
Close Story

North Korea's Kim Jong Un encourages troops. Seen again: his daughter

world news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 01:56 PM IST

Kim Jong Un: The visit came amid indications North Korea is preparing to stage a massive military parade in capital Pyongyang.

Kim Jong Un: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, with his wife Ri Sol Ju, right, and his daughter attend a feast.(AP)
Kim Jong Un: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, with his wife Ri Sol Ju, right, and his daughter attend a feast.(AP)
AP |
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out