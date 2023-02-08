Joe Biden talks on US unemployment, gun violence, abortion and China: Highlights
Joe Biden Address 2023 Highlights: The annual speech comes as the United States struggles with issues at home and abroad — economic uncertainty, Ukraine war, growing tensions with China.
State of the Union address 2023 LIVE updates: US President Joe Biden is delivering his State of the Union address calling on Republicans to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation. The annual speech comes as the United States struggles with issues at home and abroad — economic uncertainty, Ukraine war, growing tensions with China.
The speech also comes ahead of Joe Biden's likely reelection bid.
"The story of America is a story of progress and resilience," Joe Biden said highlighting his administration's record job creation and handling of the Covid pandemic.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 08, 2023 08:51 AM IST
'We stood up to Putin's aggression', Joe Biden says
Joe Biden continues by praising the Nato alliance, and the strength it has shown in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"Together, we did what America always does at our best. We led. We united Nato and built a global coalition. We stood against Putin’s aggression. We stood with the Ukrainian people."
-
Feb 08, 2023 08:44 AM IST
Joe Biden targets Donald Trump: ‘Just one administration…’
President Biden criticized the fiscal management of former President Donald Trump’s administration — saying that “nearly 25% of the entire national debt, a debt that took 200 years to accumulate, was added by just one administration alone – the last one.”
-
Feb 08, 2023 08:42 AM IST
‘We united NATO. We built a global coalition’: Joe Biden emphasizes US support for Ukraine
US President Joe Biden emphasized the United States' support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion as the war approaches its one-year anniversary.
“Together, we did what America always does at our best. We led. We united NATO. We built a global coalition. We stood against Putin’s aggression. We stood with the Ukrainian people. Tonight, we are once again joined by Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States. She represents not just her nation, but the courage of her people,” Joe Biden said.
-
Feb 08, 2023 08:37 AM IST
Joe Biden on discussions of policing in the US
US President Joe Biden said discussions of policing differ along racial lines in America, admitting he's never had to have "the talk" – how to conduct oneself around police – that many Black and brown families have to have with their children.
"If a police officer pulls you over, turn on your interior lights. Don’t reach for your license. Keep your hands on the steering wheel. Imagine having to worry like that every single time your kid got in a car," he said.
-
Feb 08, 2023 08:35 AM IST
When Joe Biden quoted his wife first lady Jill Biden
Quoting his wife Jill, a teacher, Joe Biden says: “Any nation that out-educates us will out-compete us.”
"Let’s give public school teachers a raise," he says.
-
Feb 08, 2023 08:28 AM IST
'We banned non-compete employment agreements', Joe Biden says
The Biden administration recently announced it would regulate non-compete clauses in employment agreements.
"Thirty million workers had to sign non-compete agreements when they took a job" until now, Joe Biden says, adding, "So a cashier at a burger place can’t go across town and take the same job at another burger place to make a couple bucks more."
-
Feb 08, 2023 08:24 AM IST
Thunderous applause for America's seniors. Courtesy: Joe Biden
"Social Security and Medicare are a lifeline for millions of seniors," says Joe Biden triggering the biggest applause of the night, coming from lawmakers of both parties.
"We have unanimity," Biden said with a chuckle as lawmakers rise for a standing ovation.
-
Feb 08, 2023 08:22 AM IST
Here's what Joe Biden said regarding cutting the deficit
President Joe Biden said, “In the last two years, my administration has cut the deficit by more than $1.7 trillion — the largest deficit reduction in American history.”
-
Feb 08, 2023 08:19 AM IST
Joe Biden booed in the chamber
Referencing Republican demands to link a debt-limit increase to spending cuts, Joe Biden noted that no president added more to the national debt than his predecessor, Donald Trump.
Republicans responded with boos in the chamber.
-
Feb 08, 2023 08:14 AM IST
‘Climate crisis is an existential threat’, Joe Biden says
Joe Biden says Americans must face up to the reality of the dangers posed by climate change.
"The climate crisis doesn't care if your state is red or blue," he says, in reference to Republican-controlled and Democrat-controlled states, adding, "It is an existential threat."
He claims the country is "at last stepping up to the challenge" but "there's so much more to do".
-
Feb 08, 2023 08:10 AM IST
Joe Biden on healthcare in America
Joe Biden says that the US is giving Medicare.
"It will cut the federal deficit, saving tax payers hundreds of billions of dollars on the prescription drugs the government buys for Medicare," he says.
“Make no mistake, if you try to do anything to raise the cost of prescription drugs, I will veto it,” he adds.
-
Feb 08, 2023 08:04 AM IST
Joe Biden announces new standard requiring all construction material used in federal projects be made in America
US President Joe Biden announced a new standard that would require all construction material used in federal infrastructure projects be made in America.
"Lumber, glass, drywall, fiber optic cable. And on my watch, American roads, bridges, and American highways will be made with American products as well," Joe Biden said.
-
Feb 08, 2023 08:00 AM IST
Democracy remains "unbroken" despite hardships in the past 2 years, Biden says
Democracy remains "unbroken" despite hardships and challenges in the past two years, President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address.
"Two years ago, democracy faced its greatest threat to the civil war, and today, though bruised, our democracy remains unbowed and unbroken," he said, referring to the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.
-
Feb 08, 2023 07:58 AM IST
'We used to be #1 in infrastructure', Joe Biden says
"To maintain the strongest economy in the world, we also need the best infrastructure in the world," says Joe Biden, adding, "We used to be #1 in the world in infrastructure, then we fell to #13th. Now we’re coming back."
-
Feb 08, 2023 07:53 AM IST
Joe Biden says about 12 million new jobs created in US
President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address that his administration has "created, with the help of many people in this room, 12 million new jobs — more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years.”
-
Feb 08, 2023 07:52 AM IST
Can't build an economy from the top down, says Joe Biden
US President Biden claims he ran for the job "to make sure the economy works for everyone so we can all feel pride in what we do".
He says that means building an economy "from the bottom up and the middle out, not from the top down".
"Because when the middle class does well, the poor have a ladder up and the wealthy still do very well," he says.
-
Feb 08, 2023 07:49 AM IST
Joe Biden says, 'Covid no longer controls our lives'
US President Biden says that the US has emerged stronger from the pandemic.
"Two years ago, Covid had shut down our businesses, closed our schools, and robbed us of so much," he says.
"Today, Covid no longer controls our lives."
-
Feb 08, 2023 07:45 AM IST
Joe Biden touts US post-Covid economic recovery
US President Joe Biden touts economic progress made under his administration.
"We are the only country that has emerged from every crisis stronger than when we entered it," he says.
"Two years ago, our economy was reeling. As I stand here tonight, we have created, with the help of many people in this room, 12 million new jobs, more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years."
-
Feb 08, 2023 07:44 AM IST
Joe Biden begins address with thanks and praise
US President Joe Biden kicks off his speech with shout outs to lawmakers of both parties. He says that he starting his speech by congratulating Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who is seated behind him. He also congratulates Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, who took over as House minority leader from Nancy Pelosi. J
He also congratulates Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi, who he calls the "greatest speaker in the history of the House of Representatives".
-
Feb 08, 2023 07:41 AM IST
Speaker McCarthy introduces President Biden
Speaker McCarthy introduces US President Joe Biden.
-
Feb 08, 2023 07:35 AM IST
Joe Biden arrives in the House chamber
US President Joe Biden has entered the House chamber to applause.
He's greeting lawmakers as he walks to the podium.
-
Feb 08, 2023 07:32 AM IST
Members of the president's cabinet enter the House chamber
Members of the president's cabinet enter the House chamber ahead of the speech.
-
Feb 08, 2023 07:29 AM IST
Jill Biden enters viewing box
US First Lady Jill Biden enters viewing box overlooking the chamber ahead of Joe Biden's speech.
-
Feb 08, 2023 07:28 AM IST
Vice-President Kamala Harris enters the chamber
Lawmakers can now be seen streaming into the chamber of Congress.
Vice-President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have taken their places behind the president's podium.
-
Feb 08, 2023 07:24 AM IST
Joe Biden arrives on Capitol Hill
President Joe Biden arrives on Capitol Hill ahead of his second State of the Union speech.
-
Feb 08, 2023 07:17 AM IST
Who are Joe Biden's guest for the State of the Union address?
The ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Oksana Markarova, was invited by first lady Jill Biden. The White House called it a "recognition of sustained US support for Ukraine nearly a year after Russia launched its unprovoked attack."
The White House has also invited Paul Pelosi, husband of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He was attacked by an intruder in their California home in October.
Celebrities have also made the list with Bono, lead singer of Irish band U2, invited for his work to fight HIV/AIDS and poverty.
The White House has also invited Brandon Tsay, who disarmed a gunman responsible for a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.
-
Feb 08, 2023 07:07 AM IST
What is Joe Biden expected to say in the State of the Union address?
Joe Biden is expected to tout economic progress following the Covid-19 recession, draw sharp contrasts with the priorities of some Republican opponents and call for new taxes on billionaires and corporate stock buybacks that are unlikely to pass Congress.
-
Feb 08, 2023 07:02 AM IST
What happens during the State of the Union address?
The speech normally begins with the House Speaker - currently Kevin McCarthy, a Republican - presiding over the event. He will be accompanied by the vice president - Kamala Harris - who is also the president of the Senate.
-
Feb 08, 2023 06:56 AM IST
Why the State of the Union address is important?
It also gives him an opportunity to shore up support among Democrats, some of whom are concerned about his age and other issues. Joe Biden turned 80 in November and, if re-elected, would be 82 at the beginning of a second term.
-
Feb 08, 2023 06:48 AM IST
Who attends the State of the Union address?
Members of both Houses - the Senate and the House of Representatives - as well as members of the president's cabinet, senior military officials and Supreme Court justices attend the State of the Union address.
-
Feb 08, 2023 06:43 AM IST
What is the State of the Union address?
The State of the Union is an annual message delivered by the US president to a joint session of the Congress. It is usually held near the beginning of each calendar year and focuses largely on the social, economic, financial and political situation within the country.
-
Feb 08, 2023 06:39 AM IST
How many people are set to watch Joe Biden's address? Almost…
The speech could deliver Joe Biden his largest television audience of the year. An estimated 38.2 million people watched the speech on US television last year, according to data provider Nielsen.
-
Feb 08, 2023 06:32 AM IST
What about Joe Biden's reelection bid?
Joe Biden is expected to use this speech to unofficially announce the start of his re-election campaign; the US votes in 2024.
-
Feb 08, 2023 06:23 AM IST
When will Joe Biden's address begin
United States president Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address, at around 9 pm EST, 7.30 am IST.
-
Feb 08, 2023 06:10 AM IST
What excerpts of the speech show
“The people sent us a clear message. Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere,” Joe Biden is saying. “And that’s always been my vision for the country: to restore the soul of the nation, to rebuild the backbone of America — the middle class — to unite the country."