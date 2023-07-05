Step up: Xi Jinping tells officials amid torrential China rains

China's president Xi Jinping directed government authorities at all levels to give top priority to people's safety and property as rains caused devastating floods and mudslides in the country. Over the past few weeks, heavy rainfall in southern, central and northern provinces. The torrential downpours displaced thousands, destroyed bridges and washed away cars and homes. China Rainfall: Chinese president Xi Jinping(AFP)

Heavy rainfall hit several areas including southwest China's Chongqing municipality. Videos widely shared on social media showed raging rivers in towns and cities. Xinhua reported that Xi Jinping told the State Flood Control and Drought Relief headquarters and the ministries of emergency management and water resources to enhance coordination, consultation and research.

Earlier, the Ministry of Water Resources launched flood defence level IV emergency responses for Inner Mongolia region, and Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces. Heavy rain is expected to continue in those areas.

In northwest China's Shaanxi province, homes and roads were damaged during "once-in-fifty-years" torrential rains last week. Over 10,000 people in Hunan province were evacuated from floods and more than 2,000 homes.

Authorities warned of extreme weather and "multiple natural disasters" in the month of July. Weather agencies warned that the country will face "multiple natural disasters in July, including floods, severe convection weather, typhoons and high temperatures", Xinhua reported.

The floods coincide with record heat waves in the country as China's national meteorological agency warned residents many regions to stay indoors as temperatures soared over 35 degrees Celsius.

