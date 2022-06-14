Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Strawberry Supermoon: A skygazer's delight. All details here
world news

Strawberry Supermoon: A skygazer's delight. All details here

According to NASA, a Supermoon occurs when a full or new moon coincides with its closest approach to the Earth.
People watch the rising moon Monday, June 13, 2022, in East Boston, Mass. (Representational image)(AP)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 08:23 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

To skygazers' delight, the upcoming full moon, also known as the Strawberry Supermoon, will peak on Tuesday, marking the second of the year's four consecutive supermoons. A supermoon– the term was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 – is a treat for skywatchers and photographers as the moon appears larger and brighter, providing them with a spectacular opportunity to observe celestial events.

What is a Supermoon?

According to NASA, a Supermoon occurs when a full or new moon coincides with its closest approach to the Earth. The closest point in the orbit is called "perigee," and when the full Moon appears at the perigee, it looks slightly brighter and larger than a regular full moon, hence the name.

While it is difficult for people to differentiate between the normal Moon and a supermoon, the difference between the two becomes evident when you compare them with their pictures side by side.

According to reports, full moons are referred to as strawberry full moons by native American tribes as it signals a time for gathering ripening strawberries and other fruits. The strawberry moon also marks the last full Moon of spring or the first full moon of summer.

RELATED STORIES

An old European name for this full moon is the Mead or Honey Moon. It is also referred to as the Rose Moon.

When can you watch Supermoon?

According to reports, the supermoon will appear opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 7:52 am EDT (5:22 pm IST) on June 14. "This will be late Monday night for the International Date Line West time zone, Tuesday for many of the time zones on Earth, and Wednesday morning from the Chatham Standard Time zone eastward to the International Date Line. The Moon will appear full for about three days centered on this time, from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning," NASA said.

Here's the full moon calendar for 2022, according to Old Farmers' Almanac.

July 13: Buck moon

August 11: Sturgeon moon

September 10: Harvest moon

October 9: Hunter's moon

November 8: Beaver moon

December 7: Cold moon

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
moon
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP