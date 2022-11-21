Strong earthquake felt in Indonesian capital Jakarta: Report

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 rattled the Indonesian capital Jakarta for several seconds on Monday, the weather and geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

The epicenter was on land in Cianjur in West Java, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), BMKG said, adding there was no potential for a tsunami.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some people evacuated offices in the central business district of Jakarta, while others reported feeling buildings shake and seeing furniture move, Reuters witnesses said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON