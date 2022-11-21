Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Strong earthquake felt in Indonesian capital Jakarta: Report

Updated on Nov 21, 2022

Indonesia Earthquake: Strong tremors were felt for several seconds, Reuters reported.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 rattled the Indonesian capital Jakarta for several seconds on Monday, the weather and geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

The epicenter was on land in Cianjur in West Java, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), BMKG said, adding there was no potential for a tsunami.

Some people evacuated offices in the central business district of Jakarta, while others reported feeling buildings shake and seeing furniture move, Reuters witnesses said.

