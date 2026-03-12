Stryker cyberattack: Over 2 lakh systems hit, shares plummet, Iran-linked group Handala claims role

American medical giant Stryker reportedly came under a cyberattack on Wednesday and a group linked to Iran is believed to be behind the hacking, though the website is back on its feet. The hacking was allegedly carried out by Iran-linked Handala group who said it was in response to the alleged US bombing on Iran school. (Representational image)

Stryker's global operations were hit briefly on account of the attack. Track updates on Iran US war

“We have no indication of ransomware or malware and believe the incident is contained. Our teams are working rapidly to understand the impact of the attack on our systems,” Stryker said in a statement. The cyberattack is being attributed to Handala, a hacking group linked to Iran, as its logo appeared on Stryker's login pages, The Wall Street Journal reported. Follow Middle East conflict updates

Here is all you need to know about the Stryker cyberattack:

Dramatic hacking attack Stryker cyberattack began around midnight US eastern time when workers saw systems go down in front of them one at a time, Bloomberg reported. As the employees realised that their systems were under a cyberattack, they tried unplugging some machines in a bid to save data. As some employees reported the data on their devices being wiped, in some offices around 95% of the computers and devices have been wiped, the report said.

Several employees of Stryker around the world were reportedly unable to work and had been asked to go home and avoid connecting to any Stryker networks or software through any device, Bloomberg reported, quoting sources.

Over 200,000 systems, servers and mobile devices were impacted and 50 terabytes of data were extracted, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Stryker stocks down Shares of Stryker were down as much as 5.3% in the fallout of the cyberattack. Stryker is a company based in Portage, Michigan that makes medical products related to medical surgery, neurotechnology and orthopedics.

It had revenue of more than $25 billion in 2025 and has 56,000 employees around the world.

Iran-linked group behind claims responsibility Iran-linked Handala claimed responsibility for the cyberattack and termed the hacking as response for alleged US bombing of an Iranian school in which over a hundred children were killed.

The group threatened a “new chapter in cyber warfare", Bloomberg reported.