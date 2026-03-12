Two Indian ships allowed to pass through Strait of Hormuz amid Iran-US war

On Tuesday, external affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi and discussed the latest developments in the conflict in West Asia.

This comes after a Liberian flagged tanker hauling Saudi Arabian crude, captained by an Indian, cleared the Strait of Hormuz two days ago and has berthed at the port of Mumbai, becoming the first India-destined vessel to safely transit the waterway, where maritime traffic has all but halted since the US and Israel attacked Iran. Follow updates on West Asia conflict

Two Indian-flagged ships are said to have been allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz amid Iran-US war, even as most vessels remain stranded over fears being caught in the crossfire that started on February 28. Track updates on Iran US war

As the military confrontation between the US and Iran rages on for almost two weeks now, Strait of Hormuz, a strategic oil passage, has emerged to be a flashpoint between the two sides with Iran taking control of it and the US contesting the claim.

Iran has now issued a stern warning and asked the ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz to seek Iran's approval to use the passage or face attack.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that two ships that had ignored Iran's warnings were targeted in the Strait on Wednesday.

"Were the ships assured of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz? This should be asked of the crews of the vessels Express Rome and Mayuree Naree, who today, trusting in empty promises, ignored the warnings and intended to cross the Strait, but were caught. Any vessel intending to pass must obtain permission from Iran," the Iranian general said in a post on X.

More than 20 million barrels of crude oil, roughly fifth of global oil consumption, pass daily through the Strait of Hormuz that separates the Iranian coast from Oman. A significant share of the world's liquefied natural gas also moves through the same passage. When that flow falters even briefly, the consequences cascade across financial markets, supply chains and household budgets around the world.