Stunned US students start GoFundMe pages after court's debt order: ‘When I heard…’

Student who are facing crippling debt are turning to GoFundMe in hopes of finding some financial relief through crowdfunding as the US Supreme Court effectively struck down Joe Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness program, affecting many students.

Supporters of student debt forgiveness demonstrate outside the US Supreme Court.(AFP)

"In order for my son to go to college, I'd have to co-sign on his loan because I'm his guardian, which means more debt," Jovanna Rodrigo told Newsweek, adding, "It's a generational cycle of debt for the population that doesn't come from generational wealth."

Education costs have soared in America pushing students into debt crisis as about 43 million Americans have federal student loan debt collectively totalling to $1.757 trillion, data from the US Department of Education showed. t

Last year, Joe Biden announced that his administration would roll out a plan eliminating up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 annually. But the top court struck it down.

"When I heard the news, all I could think of was how I was going to manage another living expense like my student debt," elementary school teacher Andrea Reyes said.

“I instantly thought about the need to get another job, but I thought back to my current occupation as a teacher and wondered how I was going to work my current job and have a second job while also not having to give up my evenings or weekends, which is the only way I relax and recharge to be the best educator for my students,” she added.

Both have launched a GoFundMe page to aid their loan payments.

"I can't even begin to imagine the amount of money we would all save on [interest] if we all paid it forward and helped one another pay off the lingering debt that cripples us from achieving our goals of owning a home, buying a car or taking that much needed vacation," Jovanna Rodrigo wrote on her GoFundMe page.

