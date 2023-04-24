Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Israel proposes to host rival Sudanese leaders for ceasefire talks

Reuters |
Apr 24, 2023 10:24 PM IST

Sudan clashes: Sudan and Israel announced in February they had finalised a deal normalising ties.

Israel on Monday proposed hosting rival Sudanese leaders for ceasefire talks after "very promising" progress in mediation efforts led by a senior Israeli official over the past few days.

Sudan clashes: Closed shops are pictured in the south of Khartoum on April 24, 2023 as battles rage in the Sudanese capital. (AFP)

"Since fighting erupted in the country, Israel has been operating in various channels to reach a ceasefire, and the progress over the past few days in discussions with the sides is very promising," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a statement.

The statement gave no further details other than saying the official had been holding discussions with the warring generals.

Sudan and Israel announced in February they had finalised a deal normalising ties, with the signing due to follow a transfer of power from the military to a civilian government in Khartoum.

Cohen said he hoped that working to achieve calm in Sudan "would allow for the signing of a historic peace agreement".

