Suicide attack in Afghanistan mosque? What do we know about the blast so far

An explosion at a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz city has left at least 100 people killed or wounded, The Associated Press reported citing a Taliban police official. Dost Mohammad Obaida, the deputy police chief for Kunduz province, told AP that the “majority of them have been killed” in the blast, which the Taliban government has deemed as a suicide attack.

If the death toll from the latest suicide attack is confirmed, it would be the highest since the US and NATO troops completely pulled out from the war-torn country.

Citing initial findings, Matiullah Rohani, director of culture and information in Kunduz, has said that the explosion in the Shiite mosque was a suicide attack, reported news agency AFP. While no group yet has claimed responsibility for the attack, the Islamic State has a long history of targeting Shiite Muslims and has claimed similar recent atrocities.

ISIS Khorasan was behind the suicide blast outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport which killed dozens of civilians and 13 US Marines in the final days of US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The blast occurred at the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque during a Friday noon prayer service, the highlight of the Muslim religious week when the mosques are typically crowded. Photos and videos from the scene showed the stairs at the entrance of the mosque was covered in blood as rescuers were trying to carry a body to the ambulance. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had initially said that an unknown number of “Shiite compatriots” were killed or injured.

ISIS-K is made of hardline Sunni Islamist militants, just like the Taliban, but the two groups are sworn enemies. ISIS-K has been involved in some of the deadliest terror attacks in recent years. The leaders of ISIS-K rejected the deal between the Taliban and the US that has led to the withdrawal of foreign troops. According to a UN report, the strength of ISIS-K could be anywhere between 500 to 10,000.

(With inputs from agencies)

