Blast hits mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2nd suicide attack in Pakistan within hours

Within hours of a suicide blast in the restive Balochistan province that killed at least 52 people and left dozens injured, Pakistan was rocked by another blast at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during the Friday prayers. At least four people have been killed in the explosion at the mosque in Hangu district, according to local media reports.

People gather outside the Mastung hospital, following a deadly suicide attack on a religious gathering in Balochistan province, Pakistan, September 29, 2023 in this handout image.(via Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said they believed it to be a suicide blast.

The blast occurred during the Juma prayers, reported PTI quoting Doaba Police Station SHO Shahraz Khan, adding that 30 to 40 worshippers were there in the mosque at the time of the explosion and are feared trapped under the rubble.

According to Dawn, two explosions occurred at the Doaba police station in Hangu, resulting in at least four deaths, including a police officer, and injuring 12 people. The first blast occurred at the station's entrance, drawing a crowd to the scene. Shortly after, a second blast erupted inside a mosque within the police station premises during Friday's sermon.

“The roof of the mosque caved in due to the impact of the explosion,” Hangu District Police Officer Nisar Ahmed was quoted as saying in a report in the Dawn newspaper.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier today, at least 52 people were killed and over 50 injured in a suicide blast near a mosque in Balochistan province as they gathered to celebrate Prophet Muhammad's birthday. The explosion occurred near Madina Mosque on Al Falah Road in the Mastung district.

Mastung's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori, who was on duty for the rally, was among the deceased.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Pakistani Taliban quickly distanced themselves from it.

The Islamic State group has claimed previous deadly attacks in Baluchistan and elsewhere.

This is a developing story...Please check back for updates

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON