Super typhoon Saola moves towards Hong Kong, China's highest warning: Updates

China issued its highest warning as super typhoon Saola headed towards the southeastern coastline with winds of more than 200 kph (125 mph), threatening Hong Kong and other major manufacturing hubs in Guangdong province. Forecasters issued a typhoon red warning as China's national meteorological centre said Saola which is currently located about 315 km southeast of Guangdong province, will move northwest across the South China Sea at a speed of about 10 kph (6 mph). It will then gradually approach the coast of Guangdong, then slowly weaken in intensity, the forecasters warned.

Here are the latest updates on super typhoon Saola:

Saola will make landfall along the coast somewhere from Huilai County in Guangdong to Hong Kong on September 1. It could be among the five strongest typhoons to land in Guangdong since 1949, forecasters warned. Hong Kong's government said the city would raise its strong wind signal, bringing it to an effective standstill with most businesses and the stock exchange shut. All schools will be closed on Friday despite being the first day of term for many, the Hong Kong government said. Hong Kong's observatory said that it expects heavy rain and violent winds while the city's water level is expected to “rise appreciably” with potential serious flooding. Guangdong's Shenzhen city said it would upgrade typhoon warning level to yellow - the second lowest - and suspend classes at nurseries, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools. China southern power grid said that it is stepping up inspection of equipment and strengthening measures to prevent water leakage. China railway suspended several major train lines and Shanghai halted trains heading to Guangdong.

Super typhoon Saola: Typhoon Saola moving north towards Taiwan.(AP)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail