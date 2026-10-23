Ukrainian embassy in US evacuated after object found, probe finds it poses no threat

A suspicious object was discovered near the entrance to the consular section of the Ukrainian embassy in Washington on Friday, prompting a temporary evacuation of the premises as US law enforcement and a bomb squad conducted checks, the embassy said, Reuters reported.

Ukrainian embassy in Washington (Wikimedia commons)

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Following an investigation, US law enforcement reported that the object posed no threat, the embassy added.

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