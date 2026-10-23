Melania Trump helps secure Oleshky ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine: US

The US White House said on Friday that first lady Melania Trump had secured a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the city of Oleshky, which is set to take effect on October 29. Melania Trump and her representative worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leaders to establish the terms of the localised ceasefire. (Representative Image/REUTERS)

The ceasefire will temporarily halt all military action in Oleshky to allow humanitarian aid to enter the city and facilitate the evacuation of civilians through a designated safe passageway, the White House said in a statement.

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Melania Trump on ceasefire “The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster. Oleshky’s remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water,” said Melania Trump.

“The people of Oleshky have limited electricity, live amid mined roads, and endure regular military attacks. It was abundantly clear that without my intervention, the possibility to bring humanitarian aid into the city and to evacuate the elderly would be impossible," she added.

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Melania and her representative worked with Russia, Ukraine Melania Trump and her representative worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leaders to establish the terms of the localised ceasefire. The First Lady initiated discussions with both countries and coordinated their agreement on the objectives, technical procedures, timing, processes and terms of the arrangement in her formal role as Exclusive Intermediary.

“Non-military, civilian leaders from both countries will work together to visit Oleshky residents in their homes and determine the level of assistance they require. Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine,” said First Lady Melania Trump.

She added, “I have also secured an impartial American media organization to accompany and document Russian and Ukrainian teams on the ground throughout the process. This will play a significant role in ensuring that the wishes of each family are faithfully respected.”

The situation in Oleshky came to Melania Trump's attention during a private discussion at her Fostering the Future Together event in New York City, held during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“My representative and I immediately leveraged the communication channel we established with Russia and Ukraine through the previous six reunifications of 34 children. Both nations promptly assigned teams to coordinate the complex mechanics involved, including demining. All parties have worked around the clock since that moment,” explained First Lady Melania Trump.

Oleshky is located in southern Ukraine, across the Dnipro River from Kherson. Before the war, the city had a population of around 24,000. An estimated 1,700 to 2,000 residents remain, most of them elderly people who have been unable to leave, along with approximately 50 children. No formal demographic count has been conducted in the city since 2022.