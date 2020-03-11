e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Sweden confirms first death from coronavirus in capital city of Stockholm

Sweden confirms first death from coronavirus in capital city of Stockholm

The victim was an elderly patient with an underlying illness being treated in the intensive care unit of a hospital in the capital, the Region Stockholm health authority said in a statement.

world Updated: Mar 11, 2020 21:41 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Stockholm
The age and the gender of the victim who died from coronavirus in Sweden has not been disclosed.
The age and the gender of the victim who died from coronavirus in Sweden has not been disclosed.(Reuters)
         

Sweden on Wednesday reported its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials said, the first person in the Nordic region to die from the outbreak sweeping the globe.

The victim was an elderly patient with an underlying illness being treated in the intensive care unit of a hospital in the capital, the Region Stockholm health authority said in a statement.

Neither the age nor the gender of the victim was disclosed.

tags
top news
Delhi communal riots pre-planned, part of a conspiracy, says Amit Shah
Delhi communal riots pre-planned, part of a conspiracy, says Amit Shah
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape, sexual assault
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape, sexual assault
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Thank Modi, Amit Shah for giving me place in their family’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
2020 Hyundai Verna to come with Advanced Blue Link to bolster remote access
2020 Hyundai Verna to come with Advanced Blue Link to bolster remote access
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news