Sweden confirms first death from coronavirus in capital city of Stockholm

world

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 21:41 IST

Sweden on Wednesday reported its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials said, the first person in the Nordic region to die from the outbreak sweeping the globe.

The victim was an elderly patient with an underlying illness being treated in the intensive care unit of a hospital in the capital, the Region Stockholm health authority said in a statement.

Neither the age nor the gender of the victim was disclosed.