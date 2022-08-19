Sweden shopping centre shooting: Two injured, one arrested

Swedish police said on Friday two people were injured in a shooting at the Emporia shopping centre in the southern city of Malmö and one suspect has been arrested.

"The immediate danger to the public is judged to be over," the police said in a statement https://polisen.se/aktuellt/handelser/2022/augusti/19/19-augusti-1707-skottlossning-malmo. "At present, the incident is considered to be connected to the criminal environment."

The police are on the scene questioning witnesses and going through material from surveillance cameras.

Earlier, police said they had cordoned off the area and asked the public to avoid going to the shopping centre.

The police did not immediately respond for further comment.

