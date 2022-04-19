Sweden unrest: Protests turn violent, several injured| What we know so far

Days of protests sparked by a far-right group's burning of the Islamic holy book of Quran have turned violent in several cities in Sweden. While cars have been burnt down, dozens have been left injured. Officials in the country have also condemned the violence.

Here is what we know so far about the unrest in Sweden:

A group of right-wing extremists gathered during the weekend allegedly to burn ‘Quran’ - the Islamic holy book, in Sweden, which led to clashes with police. Tensions were witnessed in several parts of the country as the demonstrations turned violent. Around 26 police officers and 14 civilians have been injured in the riots, reported news agency AP, quoting police officials. Reportedly, over 20 police vehicles were also torched. Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan, who is the leader of the anti-immigration and anti-Islam group Hard Line, declared a “tour” of Sweden. According to him, this was to mark the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, reported AP. Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson condemned the unrest in the country. "I will make it very clear, those attacking the Swedish police, attack the Swedish democratic society. The perpetrators must be arrested, prosecuted, and serve a sentence in prison," Andersson was quoted as saying in reports. The police have linked the violent protests to criminal gangs that target cops. Speaking to the media, national police chief Anders Thornberg said that the rioters had “tried to kill police officers”, AP reported. Iraq's foreign ministry on Sunday summoned the Swedish charge d'affaires in Baghdad, warning it to have “serious repercussions” on relations. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned the burning of the Quran in Sweden. Issuing a statement early on Monday, the Saudi Arabian foreign ministry said that it condemned the deliberate abuse of the Quran, the provocations and incitement against Muslims by some extremists in the Scandinavian country.

