Swiss find $10 billion in suspicious Venezuelan funds: Report

Since opening investigations in late 2019, public prosecutors in Zurich have become aware of funds held by people close to the Venezuelan government.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Swiss-franc banknotes lie in a box at a Swiss bank in Zurich, April 9, 2019.(File Photo / REUTERS)

Swiss prosecutors have identified bank accounts containing some 9 billion francs ($10.1 billion) that may have come from embezzled public funds in Venezuela, newspaper Le Matin Dimanche reported.

Since opening investigations in late 2019, public prosecutors in Zurich have become aware of funds held by people close to the Venezuelan government in hundreds of accounts at around 30 banks, according to the report.

The Zurich public prosecutors’ office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

