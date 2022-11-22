Taiwan China’s core interest, Chinese def min tells US counterpart

Beijing: Taiwan is the “core of China’s core interests” and an “insurmountable” redline, Chinese defence minister Wei Fenghe on Tuesday told US defence secretary Lloyd Austin on the margins of a Southeast Asian defence ministers meeting in Cambodia.

On his part, Austin told Wei to “refrain from further destabilising actions toward Taiwan”.

“The resolution of Taiwan is a matter for Chinese people, no external force has the right to interfere,” Wei told Austin on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (Asean) Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on Tuesday.

It was the first time the two met since June before a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August sparked fury in Beijing, which saw the visit as a serious interference in its internal affairs.

Wei, according to an official Chinese statement, said that the “Taiwan issue” is the core of China’s core interests and “…the first insurmountable redline in Sino-US relations.”

“Taiwan is China’s Taiwan, and resolving the Taiwan issue is China’s own business, and no external force has the right to interfere,” Wei told Lloyd.

“The Chinese armed forces have the backbone, confidence, confidence and ability to resolutely safeguard the motherland’s reunification,” the Chinese minister said, referring to Beijing’s position that the island will be merged with the mainland in the future with the use of force, if necessary.

While reiterating Washington’s commitment to the “one China policy”, Austin “reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Strait”.

Austin underscored his “opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo and called on the PRC to refrain from further destabilising actions toward Taiwan”.

Llyod also raised Washington’s concerns about the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) movements in the Indo-Pacific, a strategic maritime area where both countries are vying for influence along with regional players.

“He (Austin) raised concerns about the increasingly dangerous behaviour demonstrated by PLA aircraft in the Indo-Pacific region that increases the risk of an accident,” a statement from the US government said.

“The US will continue to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows,” he said.

The two ministers discussed a range of issues, according to the US readout at the meeting, including “Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine and underscored how both the United States and the People’s Republic of China oppose the use of nuclear weapons or threats to use them.”

The Tuesday talks between Wei and Austin came after President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, met for over three hours at the recently held G20 summit in Bali on November 14, the first in-person talks since Biden became president in January 2021.

That was followed by a meeting between Xi and US vice-president Kamala Harris at an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok.

