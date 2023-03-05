Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taiwan to China: Respect our democracy

Updated on Mar 05, 2023 10:35 AM IST

China-Taiwan Conflict: China should deal with cross-Taiwan Strait affairs pragmatically in a rational, equal and mutually respectful manner, Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement.

China-Taiwan Conflict: A Taiwan flag flutters in the wind in Taoyuan, Taiwan.
Reuters |

China should respect the Taiwanese people's commitment to the core concepts of sovereignty, democracy and freedom, Taiwan's government said on Sunday.

China should deal with cross-Taiwan Strait affairs pragmatically in a rational, equal and mutually respectful manner, Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement.

It was responding to comments by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who said the government should promote the peaceful development of relations with Taiwan and advance the process of China's "peaceful reunification" but also take resolute steps to oppose Taiwan independence.

