Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Taliban announces new 'caretaker' government for Afghanistan. Find who’s who of the cabinet
world news

Taliban announces new 'caretaker' government for Afghanistan. Find who’s who of the cabinet

There was no evidence of non-Taliban in the line-up which has been a big demand of the international community.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan.(AP)

The Taliban on Tuesday unveiled their cabinet as the group formally announced their government after taking over Afghanistan in a lightning offensive last month. In a press conference in the capital city of Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said it is just an "acting" government which will be led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan, the little-known head of the Taliban’s leadership council. Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the face of the Islamist group, will serve as his deputy.

For now, the group only announced names for key departments such as foreign, defence and interior etc. "Rest of the ministers will be announced in the future when we find right the people to hold the positions," Mujahid said in the press meet.

There was no evidence of non-Taliban in the line-up, which has been a big demand of the international community.

The Taliban took over the capital city of Kabul on August 15 in the aftermath of the US drawdown. The chaotic exit led to a mass exodus of the people who feared the extremist regime of the Taliban.

Also Read | Why Mullah Akhund emerged as top name for Taliban govt? There's a Pak connection

The US-recognised government in Afghanistan collapsed after President Ashraf Ghani fled to the United Arab Emirates along with his family and key officials of his government. This is the second time that the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan. It was ousted by the US forces in 2001 in anti-terror operations by Nato allies.

RELATED STORIES

The announcement of cabinet appointments came hours after the Taliban fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd and arrested several journalists during the anti-Pakistan protests.

Here is who is what in the new Afghan government:

> Mullah Mohammad Hassan (acting Prime Minister)

> Khairullah Khairkhwa (information minister)

> Mullah Yaqoob (defence minister)

> Amir Mutaqqi (foreign minister)

> Siraj Haqqani (interior minister)

> Zabiullah Mujahid (deputy information minister)

> Sher Abbas Stanikzai (deputy foreign minister)

> Abdul Hakim (justice minister)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban afghanistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mohammad Hasan to lead Taliban's interim govt, Abdul Ghani Baradar to be deputy

Trial of alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed resumes in Guantanamo

Why Mullah Akhund emerged as top name for Taliban govt? There's a Pak connection

‘Death to Pakistan’ slogans, gunfire, arrests: What's going on in Kabul
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP