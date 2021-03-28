Home / World News / Taliban attacks security outpost near Dahandara Dam in Afghanistan
Taliban attacks security outpost near Dahandara Dam in Afghanistan

Two guards were killed and another got wounded during the attack on the water dam, Khaama Press reported, quoting Nizam Khpolwak, spokesman for the National Water Affairs Regulation Authority.
ANI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Earlier, seven security force members, who were appointed for the protection of the dam, also got killed in a Taliban attack that was carried out two months ago.(AFP photo. Representative image )

Two guards of Dahandara Dam were killed in a Taliban attack in the Pashtun Kot district of Northwestern Faryab on Sunday.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

Earlier, seven security force members, who were appointed for the protection of the dam, also got killed in a Taliban attack that was carried out two months ago.

One Taliban affiliate member was also killed during the encounter.

Topics
taliban attack afghanistan
