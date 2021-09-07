Taliban briefly detain Afghan journalists during Kabul protests

The Taliban on Tuesday briefly detained some journalists and a cameraperson during the anti-Pakistan protests in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul, Tolo News reported. "My colleague, Waheed Ahmadi, who was covering today’s protest in Kabul was taken by the Taliban fighters,” Afghan journalist, Zahra Rahimi, tweeted. They were taken into an unknown place and were released after almost an hour of detention, according to the tweets.

According to multiple media reports, the group also confiscated their equipment, including cameras, and ID cards. "I was kicked and told to go away," news agency AFP quoted an Afghan journalist as saying.

Hundreds of men and women shouting slogans such as "Long live the resistance," and "Death to Pakistan" marched on the streets of Kabul on Tuesday as they staged a protest against the Taliban and alleged interference in Afghanistan's affairs by neighbouring Pakistan. The protesters also showed support to the resistance forces in Panjshir, the only defiant holdout where resistance forces claim they are fighting against the Taliban.

The Taliban, which took over the city on August 15 after the US drawdown, also detained some women protesters after resorting to firing in the air to disperse the crowd. Videos posted on social media of a separate rally showed more than a hundred people marching through the streets under the watchful eye of armed Taliban members. According to reports, at least three rallies were held across Kabul in a show of resistance against the Taliban, known for their brutal and radical justice system.

This comes as Pakistan's intelligence chief Faiz Hameed visited Kabul over the weekend to be briefed by his country's ambassador about the escalating situation in Kabul. According to reports, Hameed has also met with Taliban officials during the visit. Pakistan, one of the three countries that recognised the last Taliban government, has long been accused of offering its leaders safe haven after they were kicked out of power by the US-led invasion of 2001.

(With agency inputs)

