Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Taliban express their intention to build their own Air Force in Afghanistan
world news

Taliban express their intention to build their own Air Force in Afghanistan

A high-ranking Kabul-based Taliban intelligence official stressed that having an air force is "compulsory".
A Taliban fighter stands watch at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra(REUTERS)
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Taliban in Afghanistan have now expressed their intention to build their own Air Force two months after capturing the country in a lightning blitz, reported news agency ANI, citing a news piece published in knewz. The Taliban also reportedly want to bolster inventory and skillset among its ranks, said the report further.

"We are trying to use the previous government's air force - the professionals that they had - and make sure they all return. The best policy for us is - whatever department is needed; we are going to have it," ANI quoted a spokesperson for the Taliban's Ministry of the Interior, Qari Saeed Khosty, as saying. 

"No doubt, a full air force will be built soon - once the regime is fully established. It is not fully established yet," another person familiar with the development was quoted as saying by ANI.

Recently, three Taliban-piloted helicopters including a US Black Hawk deployed a quick reaction force at Kubal's main military hospital Sardar Dawood Khan during a suspected ISIS-K attack.

Before the Taliban seized Kabul, the Afghan Air force had more than 200 aircraft that included 167 planes, according to the June 2021 assessment by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.

RELATED STORIES

However, it is still unclear that how much of the equipment that the Taliban captured from the Afghan Air Force is operable. An insider said that the main focus of the Taliban is to use the aircraft only in urgent situations and not "not to waste resources", said the ANI report, citing knewz.

The Taliban had captured nine major airbases across the country including the strategic provinces of Khost, Kunduz, Mazar-e-Sharif, and Herat.

According to the ANI report, the Taliban top leadership said that they are determined to become a "self-sufficient" force in view of the economic crisis gripping the country after the international community freezed the financial aid to the war-torn country.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Enayatullah Khwaraizmi, also highlighted that it is vital for the new Afghan military to be "fully independent" and said that the external cooperation policies will still be determined by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the ANI report further, citing knewz.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan taliban
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pak Hindu Council to celebrate Diwali at Teri temple which was attacked in 2020

United States should rectify its nuclear moves: China tells Iran

Singapore records 3,035 Covid cases; reports rare virus-MIS-C among children

The Pakistan factor: Why India, China ties remain challenging since 1971
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP