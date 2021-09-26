Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Taliban hang up kidnappers’ bodies in public in Herat
world news

Taliban hang up kidnappers’ bodies in public in Herat

Sher Ahmad Ammar, deputy governor of Herat, said the men had kidnapped a businessman and his son and intended to take them out of the city when they were seen by patrols that set up checkpoints around the city.
Agencies | , Kabul
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Taliban fighters stand guard along a road in Herat.(AFP)

Taliban authorities in the western Afghan city of Herat killed four alleged kidnappers and hung their bodies up in public to deter others, a local government official said on Saturday.

Sher Ahmad Ammar, deputy governor of Herat, said the men had kidnapped a businessman and his son and intended to take them out of the city when they were seen by patrols that set up checkpoints around the city.

An exchange of gunfire ensued in which all four were killed, while one Taliban soldier was wounded. “Their bodies were brought to the main square and hung up in the city as a lesson for other kidnappers,” he said. The two kidnapping victims were released unharmed, he said.

Herat resident Mohammad Nazir said he had been shopping for food near the city’s Mostofiat Square when he heard a loudspeaker announcement calling for people’s attention. “When I stepped forward, I saw they had brought a body in a pickup truck, then they hung it up on a crane.”

RELATED STORIES

Footage of the bloodstained corpse, swinging on the crane was widely shared on social media, showing a note pinned to the man’s chest saying, “This is the punishment for kidnapping”.

No other bodies were visible but social media posts said others were hung up in other parts of the city. According to the official Bakhtar news agency, eight kidnappers were also arrested in a separate incident in Uruzgan province.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban afghanistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pakistan hits out at America at UN over fallout of its ‘war on terror’

UNGA speech: Narendra Modi slams countries with ‘regressive thinking’

Kidnappers' body hung in public view: Punishments that Taliban are bringing back

Taliban vs ISKP in Nangarhar's Jalalabad, one killed in blast
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP