Taliban may not take part in UNGA, despite naming Suhail Shaheen as spokesperson

The Taliban named Suhail Shaheen as the representative of Afghanistan in the United National General Assembly, but reports indicate that the Taliban may not get an option to take part as the representative of the erstwhile Ashraf Ghani government is still occupying the office at the United Nations. And now there are two sets of representatives of Afghanistan in the United Nations. A diplomatic source told Pakistan newspaper Dawn that the former representative would continue to occupy the mission until "the credential committee takes a decision". On Tuesday, the former representatives even attended the session that US President Joe Biden addressed.

The currently accredited ambassador of Afghanistan in the UN is Ghulam Isaczai. On September 15, he sent a letter to the UN saying that his team will represent Afghanistan in the UNGA session.

On September 15, Afghanistan's new foreign ministry, now under the control of the Taliban, sent a letter to the UN requesting to participate in the session. Taliban leader Suhail Shaheen was named as the representative.

Afghanistan is slated to address the United National General Assembly by September 27 and it is unlikely that a decision will be taken before that on whether the Taliban representative to UN will be accepted. Reports said the United National will not make a decision until and unless the issue of Taliban's recognition is addressed.

However, both the letters have been sent to the credential committee of the UN after consultations with General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid of Maldives.

So how will the ousted team of Afghanistan speak at the international forum? Reports said there is an option to not allow that team either because giving them a platform might indicate the UN's support to the ousted government.

When the Taliban last ruled from 1996 to 2001, the UN refused to recognise their government and instead gave Afghanistan’s seat to the previous government of President Burhanuddin Rabbani.