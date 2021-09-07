Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Taliban open fire to disperse anti-Pakistan march in Kabul: Reports
world news

Taliban open fire to disperse anti-Pakistan march in Kabul: Reports

The protest took place two days after ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed visited the Afghan capital on an unscheduled visit.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:51 PM IST
File photo of a previous protest in Kabul (Reuters)

Taliban gunmen on Tuesday opened fire to disperse demonstrators holding a protest march in Kabul against what they alleged was “meddling” by Pakistan in Afghanistan’s affairs. According to news agency AFP, around 70 people, mostly women, protested outside the Pakistani embassy in the Afghan capital, raising slogans against the neighbouring country.

Also Read | Pak ISI and Chinese proximity to Taliban, queer Quad pitch for Kabul recognition

Saad Mohseni, the executive editor of Afghanistan’s largest media company Moby Group, took to Twitter to share a video of what he said was this anti-Pakistan protest. “Anti-Pakistan protests in Kabul, happening right now,” Mohseni tweeted.

 

RELATED STORIES

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Tuesday’s development comes two days after Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, the intelligence chief of Pakistan, came to Kabul on an unannounced visit to reportedly hold discussions over the formation of a new Taliban-led government in the war-torn nation. During the visit, the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) chief is reported to have also met the group’s de facto leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Also Read | 'Don’t worry, everything will be OK’: ISI chief during Afghanistan visit

Additionally, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is alleged to have aided the Taliban in the latter’s latest offensive against the Northern Resistance Front (NRF) to capture Panjshir, the only province in Afghanistan not under the Islamist movement’s control.

 

This is not the first time when the regime's fighters have opened fire at protesters, despite its promises of peace and general amnesty upon its return to power. On August 19, Talibs shot at participants who were taking out a protest march in the city of Asadabad on the occasion of Afghan Independence Day, killing several demonstrators.

Also Read | Several killed after Taliban fire on protesters in Afghan city: Report

Taliban, which first ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, seized power for a second time after conquering Kabul on August 15. They launched their offensive to capture the city amid withdrawal of American troops, who arrived here 20 years ago following the 9/11 attacks. The United States ended its military mission on August 30, a day before self-imposed August 31 deadline.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban pakistan afghanistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Panjshir resistance leaders: What have they said, where they are

Xi Jinping picks new general to head PLA command overseeing India-China border

Battle for Panjshir: How Ahmad Massoud's forces were able to fight Taliban

On Taliban's Panjshir claim, Massoud calls for ‘national uprising’: 10 points
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP