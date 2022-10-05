Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Taliban report mosque blast at government ministry in Kabul

Taliban report mosque blast at government ministry in Kabul

world news
Published on Oct 05, 2022 06:16 PM IST

The afternoon explosion went off inside the mosque of the Interior Ministry, which is responsible for security and law enforcement in the country.

HT Image
AP |

A blast struck a mosque at a government ministry building in Kabul Wednesday as workers and visitors were praying, a Taliban official said.

The afternoon explosion went off inside the mosque of the Interior Ministry, which is responsible for security and law enforcement in the country.

A Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Abdul Nafi Takor, said in a tweet: “Unfortunately there was an explosion inside a ancillary mosque where some Interior Ministry workers and visitors were praying. Will share the details later.”

He did not say if the mosque was inside the ministry or near it, and there was no immediate information about casualties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP