Taliban shooting civilians trying to enter Kabul airport: Report
world news

Taliban shooting civilians trying to enter Kabul airport: Report

Kabul continues to witness chaos as civilians try to flee Afghanistan fearing that the Taliban would take the nation back to how it was between 1996 and 2001, when the terrorist group ruled the country.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Video shows a Taliban fighter shooting at an unarmed individual trying to enter the Kabul airport by scaling the wall. (Saad Mohseni/Twitter)

A video of an unidentified armed man shooting at a civilian trying to enter the international airport in Kabul on Monday has gone viral across social media platforms. In the four-seconds-long video, an unidentified man dressed in black clothes is seen shooting at a person who was trying to climb the wall and jump into the airport.

The video was shared by Saad Mohseni, who is a director of MOBY Group, the media house which also owns Afghan TV news agency TOLO News.

HT could not verify the authenticity of the video. Mohseni, in another tweet, retweeted the same video from the Twitter handle of Miraqa Popal, who is the head of news at TOLO News.

According to Popal’s tweet, the civilian was trying to enter the airport by scaling the wall and claimed that the shooter is a Taliban fighter.

Kabul continues to witness chaos as civilians try to flee Afghanistan fearing that the Taliban would take the nation back to how it was between 1996 and 2001, when the terrorist group ruled the country. The Taliban have projected a moderate face where they have said that women’s rights will be respected but citizens of Kabul are apprehensive and continued to crowd the Kabul airport in a last-ditch attempt to escape the war-torn nation which fell to the mujahideen in a matter of a few days.

Topics
taliban regime
