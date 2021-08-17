Taliban shooting civilians trying to enter Kabul airport: Report

A video of an unidentified armed man shooting at a civilian trying to enter the international airport in Kabul on Monday has gone viral across social media platforms. In the four-seconds-long video, an unidentified man dressed in black clothes is seen shooting at a person who was trying to climb the wall and jump into the airport.

The video was shared by Saad Mohseni, who is a director of MOBY Group, the media house which also owns Afghan TV news agency TOLO News.

HT could not verify the authenticity of the video. Mohseni, in another tweet, retweeted the same video from the Twitter handle of Miraqa Popal, who is the head of news at TOLO News.

According to Popal’s tweet, the civilian was trying to enter the airport by scaling the wall and claimed that the shooter is a Taliban fighter.

Kabul continues to witness chaos as civilians try to flee Afghanistan fearing that the Taliban would take the nation back to how it was between 1996 and 2001, when the terrorist group ruled the country. The Taliban have projected a moderate face where they have said that women’s rights will be respected but citizens of Kabul are apprehensive and continued to crowd the Kabul airport in a last-ditch attempt to escape the war-torn nation which fell to the mujahideen in a matter of a few days.

