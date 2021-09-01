Taliban snaps internet services in Panjshir

The Taliban snapped internet services in Afghanistan’s Panjshir province on Wednesday, leading to challenges for local residents. The Islamist group also blocked roads leading to the valley, news agency ANI reported citing Afghan media outlet Tolo News.

Panjshir remains the only province out of Taliban’s reach.

“They have cut off telecommunication services in Panjshir for the past two days. The people are facing challenges in this regard and cannot get in touch with their relatives living in other parts of the country,” a resident of the province said.

People living in Kabul also told Tolo News that they were unable to reach out to their relatives and friends living in the region. “All my relatives and friends are in Panjshir. Unfortunately, on one hand, the road to Panjshir is closed and on the other hand, the communication networks are not working,” a Kabul resident said. The blockage of roads has also led to rise in prices of food in the valley.

The developments came two days after the Taliban attacked an outpost in Panjshir. Panjshir lies in the Hindu Kush mountains, approximately 145km north of Kabul. The Taliban is yet unable to take this major holdout of resistance despite taking over Afghanistan in a matter of weeks.

(With inputs from ANI)

