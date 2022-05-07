Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Taliban supreme leader orders women to wear all-covering burqa in public: Report
world news

Taliban supreme leader orders women to wear all-covering burqa in public: Report

Taliban imposes one of the harshest controls imposed on women's lives since the hardline Islamists seized power.
Women walk through the old market as a Taliban fighter stands guard, in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,(AP)
Published on May 07, 2022 02:02 PM IST
AFP |

Afghanistan's supreme leader and Taliban chief on Saturday ordered the country's women to wear the all-covering burqa in public -- one of the harshest controls imposed on women's lives since the hardline Islamists seized power.

"They should wear a chadori (head-to-toe burqa) as it is traditional and respectful," said a decree issued by Hibatullah Akhundzada that was released by Taliban authorities at a function in Kabul.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP