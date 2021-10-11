Home / World News / Taliban to meet EU officials on Tuesday: Report
Taliban to meet EU officials on Tuesday: Report

Acting foreign minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi said the Taliban-led government is having ‘positive meetings with representatives of other nations’ as well. 
Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi speaks at the Doha Institute, in Doha, Qatar(REUTERS)
Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi speaks at the Doha Institute, in Doha, Qatar(REUTERS)
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 09:46 PM IST
AFP |

A Taliban delegation will meet European Union representatives in Doha on Tuesday, acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said, days after face-to-face talks with the United States.

"Tomorrow we are meeting the EU representatives. We are having positive meetings with representatives of other countries," Muttaqi said on Monday at an event organised by the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies in the Qatari capital.

 

