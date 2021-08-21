Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Taliban to unveil new Afghan govt framework within weeks, says group's official
world news

Taliban to unveil new Afghan govt framework within weeks, says group's official

The Taliban have sought to present a more moderate face since last week's lightning takeover, but ruled with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 before being toppled by US-led forces for sheltering al Qaeda militants behind the September 11 attacks.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Taliban fighters patrol Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP)

The Taliban aim to unveil a new governing framework for Afghanistan in the next few weeks, a spokesman for the Islamist movement said on Saturday, after the insurgents' swift takeover of the South Asian nation.

"Legal, religious and foreign policy experts in the Taliban aim to present the new governing framework in the next few weeks," the official told Reuters.

The Taliban have sought to present a more moderate face since last week's lightning takeover, but ruled with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 before being toppled by US-led forces for sheltering al Qaeda militants behind the September 11 attacks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Not a single euro’: EU talks tough on Taliban’s promise of peace, women rights

Tropical storm Henri upgraded to hurricane, to make landfall on US east coast

Science can’t keep up with coronavirus, creating worry for vaccinated

US warns citizens against travel to Kabul airport citing ‘security threats'
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP