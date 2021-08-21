Home / World News / Taliban to unveil new Afghan govt framework within weeks, says group's official
Taliban fighters patrol Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP)
Taliban to unveil new Afghan govt framework within weeks, says group's official

The Taliban have sought to present a more moderate face since last week's lightning takeover, but ruled with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 before being toppled by US-led forces for sheltering al Qaeda militants behind the September 11 attacks.
Reuters
AUG 21, 2021

The Taliban aim to unveil a new governing framework for Afghanistan in the next few weeks, a spokesman for the Islamist movement said on Saturday, after the insurgents' swift takeover of the South Asian nation.

"Legal, religious and foreign policy experts in the Taliban aim to present the new governing framework in the next few weeks," the official told Reuters.

The Taliban have sought to present a more moderate face since last week's lightning takeover, but ruled with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 before being toppled by US-led forces for sheltering al Qaeda militants behind the September 11 attacks.


