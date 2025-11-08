Taliban warns as Afghanistan, Pakistan peace talks collapse: ‘Will not allow any..’

As the latest rounds of peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan ended in deadlock, the Taliban government warned Islamabad that it will firmly defend against any aggression and that it will not allow anyone to use Afghan territory. "The defense of the people and land of Afghanistan is the Islamic and national duty of the Islamic Emirate", Zabihullah Mujahi said (AFP)

The statement, issued by the official spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, comes after the Taliban government accused elements within the Pakistani military of pursuing anti-Afghanistan policies and attempting to create tensions through "manufactured pretexts."

The Taliban government expressed gratitude to “the Republic of Turkey and the State of Qatar – the two brotherly countries – for hosting and mediating the talks” between the two countries.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan reiterates its principled position. It will not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against another country, nor will it permit any country to use its territory to take actions against or support actions that undermine Afghanistan’s national sovereignty, independence, or security,” the Taliban statement said.

"The defence of the people and land of Afghanistan is the Islamic and national duty of the Islamic Emirate", it further said, adding that Afghanistan will defend itself against any aggression.

Taliban further said that the Muslim people of Pakistan are brothers of Afghans, and the Islamic Emirates wishes them well and hopes for peace. The statement said that the Islamic Emirate has “good intentions”, but the “irresponsible and non-cooperative” attitude of the Pakistani delegation resulted in no outcome.

Tensions have escalated between the two countries in recent weeks following deadly border fighting that killed dozens of soldiers and civilians. The violence erupted after explosions in Kabul on Oct 9, which coincided with the Taliban government's Foreign Minister's visit to India. The clashes subsided after Qatar brokered a ceasefire on Oct 19, which remains tenuously in place.

Pakistan creating tension through “manufactured pretext”

In an earlier statement, Afghanistan accused the Pakistan military of pursuing anti-Afghanistan policies and attempting to create tension through what it called “manufactured pretexts.”

“Unfortunately, certain military elements in Pakistan appear to perceive a strong central government in Afghanistan, along with stability, security, and development, as contrary to their interests,” the Taliban statement read.

It said that these elements have taken advantage of the instability and conflict going on in Afghanistan and aim to create tensions.

Addressing the claims that the instability in Pakistan and the rise of TTP began with the arrival of Islamic emirates in Afghanistan, the Taliban government rubbished the “false accusations”.

The Taliban spokesperson also highlighted that the issue of violence in Pakistan “is not a new phenomenon”, pointing to major incidents that occurred before 2021. "The issue is primarily Pakistan's own internal problem, not one caused by the Islamic Emirate," the spokesperson said.

The Taliban government also outlined the measures implemented by the Islamic Emirate since coming to power, such as promoting dialogue among political and religious leaders, relocating tribal refugees from areas along the Durand Line and banning the possession of weapons within refugee communities.